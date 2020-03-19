Internet Access Assistance for Families with Students at Home

During the COVID-19 crisis period, the LTC Family of Companies (Lincolnville Telephone, Tidewater Telecom and LCI Fiber Optic Network) will provide the internet services below for customers and residents with K-12 and college students at home who live in the Tidewater Telecom and Lincolnville Telephone areas, as well as current LCI Fiber Optic broadband customers.

For current customers and residents in Tidewater Telecom and Lincolnville Telephone areas, who have students at home:

Current DSL customers will have increased Internet access speeds to the highest level possible, up to 10 Mbps download, for 2 months, at no additional cost.

Current customers who have telephone only will be provided DSL internet access up to 10 Mbps download for 2 months free.

Other residents in Tidewater and Lincolnville Telephone Company areas who do not have phone connection will be provided the phone line and DSL internet access up to 10 Mbps download for 2 months free.

For LCI Fiber Optic Network customers with students at home:

Current customers who have the O.P.E.N.™ Fiber Optic broadband will be upgraded to a minimum of 50 Mbps download for 2 months, at no additional cost.

Call 563-9911 or email billing@tidewater.net to contact a customer services representative regarding this limited-time special offer. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At this time, to protect staff, new installation work will be restricted to the outside of the home only. Customers will then receive instructions by phone for the next steps to complete internet access inside the home. New installations may be limited by availability of network resources.

