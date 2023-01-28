Midcoast CA$H, an initiative of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, is once again providing free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers to households earning up to $60,000.

Volunteer tax preparers help clients receive every federal and Maine tax credit that they qualify for, such as the earned income and childcare tax credits. Midcoast CA$H also offers clients information about local programs that can help save money and increase financial stability, including debt-reduction programs, credit reviews, and match savings accounts.

“Midcoast CA$H, an IRS volunteer income tax assistance program, returned $650,400 in income tax refunds to Midcoast households last year,” said Doreen Fournier, director of community impact at United Way of Mid Coast Maine. “Thanks to our knowledgeable IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers, families have received larger income tax returns than they were expecting, and saved money by having their returns prepared for free.”

Free tax preparation and guidance on how to get connected to local programs and services will be available by appointment from Tuesday, Jan. 31 to Thursday, April 13.

In Lincoln County, Midcoast CA$H volunteers will meet taxpayers at the offices of the Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, 297 Bath Road, Wiscasset, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, March 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointment scheduling began Tuesday, Jan. 17.

To schedule an appointment, call 295-6340, email midcoastcash@uwmcm.org, or go to bit.ly/3Xju3Eu.

Volunteers wanted

Midcoast CA$H is looking for volunteer greeters to welcome clients, and “Opportunity Guides” to direct clients to money-saving services. Training will be provided. Volunteers work at United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s office, located at 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath, or remotely.

The success of Midcoast CA$H depends on its volunteers and the financial and in-kind support of the following organizations: Bath Savings Institution, Davenport Trust Fund, John T. Gorman Foundation, Internal Revenue Service/VITA, Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, Midcoast Maine Community Action, New Ventures Maine, and United Way of Mid Coast Maine.

To learn more about Midcoast CA$H or volunteer opportunities, go to uwmcm.org/midcoastcash, email Doreen Fournier at doreenf@uwmcm.org, or call 295-6398.

