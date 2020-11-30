Jefferson Drop-Off for Gift Donations

Donations of wrapped holiday gifts can be dropped off during the Enchanted Village event at Le Barn, 132 Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12.

The Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry will distribute the gifts. Gift ideas include games, puzzles, dolls, sleds, hats, gloves, coats, and socks. There is also a need for gifts for babies, toddlers, and teenagers.

Jefferson Village Community Events is hosting the event. For more information, email revitalizejefferson@gmail.com.

