Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Jefferson Student Wins Theatre Award

at

Nine Salem State University theatre students, including Rachael Schuster, of Jefferson, won a total of 11 awards at the 2023 Region 1 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Awards were received in a range of competitions including acting, dramaturgy, design, technology, and management. Schuster received the Dramaturgy Regional Recognition Award.

Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region 1 includes colleges and universities based in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Northeast New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The festival took place Jan. 31 through Feb. 4.

“I am so proud of our very talented students and our wonderful professors who mentor them,” said Jerry L. Johnson, chair of the theatre and speech communication department at Salem State University.

Established in 1969, the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival is a national theater program that recognizes and celebrates the finest and most diverse work produced in university and college theater programs and involves 18,000 students annually.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^