Jefferson Student Wins Theatre Award

Nine Salem State University theatre students, including Rachael Schuster, of Jefferson, won a total of 11 awards at the 2023 Region 1 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Awards were received in a range of competitions including acting, dramaturgy, design, technology, and management. Schuster received the Dramaturgy Regional Recognition Award.

Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region 1 includes colleges and universities based in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Northeast New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The festival took place Jan. 31 through Feb. 4.

“I am so proud of our very talented students and our wonderful professors who mentor them,” said Jerry L. Johnson, chair of the theatre and speech communication department at Salem State University.

Established in 1969, the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival is a national theater program that recognizes and celebrates the finest and most diverse work produced in university and college theater programs and involves 18,000 students annually.

