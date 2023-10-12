Kindergarten Students Visit Apple Orchard

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Apple picking was on the schedule for kindergarten students at Nobleboro Central School when they took a field trip to an area orchard last month.

The children in Brandie Stewart’s class visited Biscay Orchard in Damariscotta on Sept. 26. Parent chaperones joined NCS staff on the trip.

Students learned all about the different varieties of apples, as well as how to take good care of the trees and how to pick apples without damaging the branches.

After picking all they wanted, the group moved inside to the cider-pressing room where they learned about making apple cider. Everyone got a little sample to taste before heading back to school.

