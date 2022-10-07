Knox-Lincoln Counties Extension Association Annual Meeting Oct. 27 Submitted article October 7, 2022 at 1:14 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKnox-Lincoln Counties Extension Association to Host Annual MeetingGarden Club to MeetWinning Design Selected for 2017 Pumpkinfest T-ShirtPumpkinfest to Have Photo Display at CLC YKnox-Lincoln County Extension Association Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!