Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine DEP are co-sponsoring an in-person day-long training in basic sediment and erosion control practices certification for contractors on Thursday, June 23 at Camden Opera House, Camden. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes a morning refreshments and lunch.

Anyone who is an excavation contractor, landscaper, well driller, or other individual involved with soil disturbance within the shoreland zone and has not yet taken a class, now is the time to sign up. Topics covered will be best management practices, applicable regulations and standards for projects, such as shoreline riprap and culverts, and natural resource impacts. Discussions on vegetated buffers, erosion control planning and walk through permitting and planning process will be a part of this training.

John Maclaine of Maine DEP will facilitate this course, which is necessary to become a contractor certified in Erosion and Sedimentation Control Practices by the department.

Pre-registration with payment of $95 (mail-in registration) / $97 (online registration) is required by Friday, June 17. Attendees may register and pay online or download a registration form from the Knox-Lincoln SWCD website at bit.ly/3sZC440 or for more information, contact Knox-Lincoln SWCD office at 596-2040, julie@knox-lincoln.org.

