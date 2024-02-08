Land for Maine’s Future Program Issues Call for Proposals February 8, 2024 at 11:12 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlliance for Maine’s Marine Economy Grants Program Seeks ProposalsCoastal Community Grants AvailableThe Entire State Is LuckyAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyElver Lottery to Allow New Entrants into Maine’s Lucrative Elver Fishery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!