Last Chance to Order Chicken Pies

Instead of the annual chicken pie supper this fall, Kings Mills Union Hall Association in Whitefield is offering a takeout sale of the ever-popular chicken pies, made from organically raised and processed birds.

The cost is $20 per 9-inch pie with cover, and orders may be placed by calling Jen Grady at 549-3170 and leaving a message. Last opportunity to order is Wednesday, Nov. 3. Pickup will be Sunday, Nov. 7 at the hall from noon to 2 p.m.

All proceeds will be used to continue renovation and restoration of the historic hall, located on Townhouse Road opposite the Kings Mills firehouse.

