Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Last Chance to Take Business Survey

at

The Lincoln County News is conducting a survey about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses and organizations.

The survey, which is anonymous, can be found at lcnme.com/business-survey. The LCN asks each business or organization to submit only one form.

Responses will be accepted until 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4. The results will be compiled and published in an upcoming edition of The Lincoln County News.

For more information, contact Associate Publisher John Roberts at 563-3171 or jroberts@lcnme.com.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^