LCN Announces Special Section for Class of 2020

The Lincoln County News will print a special section for the high school class of 2020 in its June 4 edition.

Every year, the newspaper has printed class photos of the graduates supported by local advertisers. With the COVID-19 emergency ongoing, the decision was made to instead publish a supplement with individual photos of all graduates.

“We recognize that this will not make up for the memories missed in what would have been the final weeks of senior year, but we hope this supplement will be something graduates and their families can carry with them,” LCN Publisher Chris Roberts said.

Each graduate’s senior photo, along with their full name and town of residence, will run in the 16-page color section. Members of the newspaper staff have contacted area high schools, including Boothbay Region High School, Coastal Christian School, Lincoln Academy, Medomak Valley High School, Wiscasset Christian Academy, and Wiscasset Middle High School.

Any Lincoln County graduate attending another school or homeschooling is encouraged to submit their senior photo, full name, and town of residence to info@lcnme.com with the subject line Senior Supplement.

The supplement is being made possible through sponsorships from local businesses, organizations, and individuals. All sponsors will be listed in the supplement based on sponsorship level: high honors, $250 and up, gold honor roll, $150-$249, silver honor roll, $50-$149, and bronze honor roll, $20-$49.

The deadline for photo submission and sponsorship pledges is Thursday, May 28 at noon. For more information and to sign up, call 563-3171 or email ads@lcnme.com.

