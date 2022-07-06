LCN Hits 2,100 Editions Printed in Newcastle

This week’s edition of The Lincoln County News marks 2,100 consecutive editions printed in Newcastle.

A similar message appeared in this spot on the front page on April 15, 1982 marking the first edition to be printed in Newcastle since the paper’s inception. That first paper was printed on a press that was purchased cooperatively with The Boothbay Register. The seven unit press had two folders and came out of a plant on Long Island, N.Y. Since that time, there have been five major press moves or reconfigurations.

Today, the press can run 16-page broadsheet pages with eight pages in full color. Plans are underway to bring a third color unit online, which would increase this capability to a 20-page broadsheet, 12 of which would be in color.

