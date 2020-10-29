LCN Launches Photo Series on Instagram

Followers of The Lincoln County News Instagram account may have noticed a new photo series offering glimpses of life in the area.

LCN photojournalism intern Bisi Cameron Yee has launched a new daily photo series called “In Search of Lincoln County.” The series will run for six weeks on The Lincoln County News Instagram account, with new photos published at 9 a.m. each day.

Cameron Yee is a photojournalism student at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, N.C., who recently relocated to Edgecomb to be closer to family. After the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted her first internship with the LCN this spring, she returned to finish her degree with a second stint at the paper.

“If anything, my time here in the spring showed me how little I knew about the surrounding towns and communities,” Cameron Yee said. “I made it a goal to visit each area — from Alna to Westport Island, from Bristol to Hibbert’s Gore. That only scratched the surface. But I live here now. And for the next six weeks of my internship, I plan to go ‘in search of Lincoln County.’”

To follow Cameron Yee’s photo series, search #ISOLincolnCounty on Instagram or follow @lcnme, The Lincoln County News Instagram account.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

