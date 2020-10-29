Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

LCN Launches Photo Series on Instagram

at

Followers of The Lincoln County News Instagram account may have noticed a new photo series offering glimpses of life in the area.

LCN photojournalism intern Bisi Cameron Yee has launched a new daily photo series called “In Search of Lincoln County.” The series will run for six weeks on The Lincoln County News Instagram account, with new photos published at 9 a.m. each day.

Cameron Yee is a photojournalism student at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, N.C., who recently relocated to Edgecomb to be closer to family. After the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted her first internship with the LCN this spring, she returned to finish her degree with a second stint at the paper.

“If anything, my time here in the spring showed me how little I knew about the surrounding towns and communities,” Cameron Yee said. “I made it a goal to visit each area — from Alna to Westport Island, from Bristol to Hibbert’s Gore. That only scratched the surface. But I live here now. And for the next six weeks of my internship, I plan to go ‘in search of Lincoln County.’”

To follow Cameron Yee’s photo series, search #ISOLincolnCounty on Instagram or follow @lcnme, The Lincoln County News Instagram account.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^