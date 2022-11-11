LCN Now Accepting Letters to Santa

The holiday season is coming up fast. To make sure Santa Claus hears the community’s Christmas wishes, The Lincoln County News is creating a supplement containing letters from local children.

Below is a piece of special stationery to print for children to write down what they would like for Christmas. Additional copies of the stationery are available at The Lincoln County News office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

In order to ensure the letter can be properly scanned, children should use pencil or black pen and stay within the template’s boundaries. Letters must contain the child’s name, age, and town of residence to be printed.

Please bring completed letters to one of Santa’s mailbox locations:

 CLC YMCA at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta

 Waltz Soda Fountain in Renys Underground in downtown Damariscotta

 Ralph’s Homes at 868 Atlantic Hwy. (Rt. 1), Waldoboro

 Wiscasset Community Center at 242 Gardiner Road in Wiscasset

Completed letters may also be dropped off at The Lincoln County News office in Newcastle or mail to The Lincoln County News, P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

All letters must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 2, to be included in the supplement. The Lincoln County News reserves the right to not print a letter.

The supplement is made possible by sponsorships from local businesses, organizations, and individuals. All sponsors will be listed in the supplement based on sponsorship level: Santa’s elves, $300 and up, gift wrappers, $150-$299, stocking stuffers, $50-$149, and bell ringers, $20-$49.

The deadline for sponsorship pledges is noon Friday, Dec. 2. For more information or to sign up, call 563-3171 or email ads@lcnme.com.

The Letters to Santa supplement will appear in the Dec. 8 edition of The Lincoln County News.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

