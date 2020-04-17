LCN Seeks Reporter, News Intern

The Lincoln County News is seeking a full-time reporter and news intern. To apply, send a resume and writing sample to joliver@lcnme.com.

Full-time reporter

Relevant experience or education is preferred. Will train a candidate who demonstrates strong writing skills and an ability to learn. Other requirements include an ability to meet deadlines, positive attitude, and strong work ethic. Must have driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Reporters work an irregular schedule, including nights and weekends, and participate in a weekend call rotation. Candidates must live in or be willing and able to relocate promptly to Lincoln County.

Benefits include two weeks each of vacation and sick time, an individual retirement account with employer match up to 3%, and a choice of health insurance plans.

News intern

The Lincoln County News is seeking a news intern for the late spring and summer of 2020. The ideal candidate will be a college junior or senior in journalism or related program, but other applicants will be considered.

The intern will supplement the newspaper’s coverage of community events and sports, gain experience in a newsroom, and build a portfolio of news and photography clips.

Pay is minimum wage ($12 per hour) plus mileage reimbursement. Must have driver’s license and reliable vehicle. Weekend availability is a must. Start and end times are negotiable.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

