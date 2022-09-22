LCN to Host Candidates Forums

The Lincoln County News will host four forums with candidates for local legislative districts, as well as for county commissioner, in the upcoming weeks.

The forums will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Wiscasset municipal building; on Monday, Oct. 3 at the Charles E. Sherman Jr. American Legion Post 36 in Boothbay; on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Waldoboro municipal building; and on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta.

The Oct. 3 forum in Boothbay is being held in partnership with the Boothbay Register.

LCN Acting Editor Maia Zewert will moderate the forums. All candidates have been invited to participate and only four have yet to confirm their participation. The public is encouraged to submit questions to editor@lcnme.com.

“The candidates forums provide another way for voters get to know the people on the ballot, and we are delighted to return to an in-person format this year,” Zewert said. “We are also grateful to the Boothbay Register for collaborating with us to reach all readers of Lincoln County.”

“I wish to thank John Roberts and Maia Zewert, of The Lincoln County News, along with American Legion Post 36, for planning the Boothbay forum and asking us to be involved. We are hoping the forums are well attended so the public can learn of the politicians’ views on various issues,” said Boothbay Register editor Kevin Burnham.

Wiscasset forum

The forum on Sept. 29 will feature the candidates from Senate District 24 and House Districts 47 and 53.

Matthew R. Brackley, R-West Bath, and Sen. Eloise Adams Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, are the candidates for Senate District 24, which consists of Dresden and Sagadahoc County.

Leslie T. Fossel Jr., I-Alna, Evan C Goodkowsky, I-Wiscasset, and Edward Polewarczyk, R-Wiscasset, are the candidates for House District 47, which consists of Alna, Jefferson, Whitefield, and Wiscasset.

Jane L. Beckwith, D-Randolph, and Rep. Michael H. Lemelin, R-Chelsea, are the candidates for House District 53, which consists of Dresden, as well as Chelsea, Pittston, and Randolph.

The Wiscasset municipal building is at 51 Bath Road, on the corner of Route 1 and Route 27.

Boothbay forum

The forum on Oct. 3 will feature the candidates of Senate District 13 and House District 48.

Cameron D. Reny, D-Bristol, and Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, are the candidates for Senate District 13, which consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Holly B. Stover, D-Boothbay, and Tricia Warren, R-Boothbay Harbor, are the candidates for House District 48, which consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

The Charles E. Sherman Jr. American Legion Post 36 is at 25 Industrial Park Road in Boothbay.

Waldoboro forum

The forum in Waldoboro on Thursday, Oct. 6 will feature the candidates for House District 62 and county commissioner, District 2.

Lindsey Harwath, I-China, Katrina J. Smith, R-Palermo, and Pamela J. Swift, D-Palermo, are the candidates for House District 62, which consists of Hibberts Gore and Somerville, as well as China, Palermo, and Windsor.

Bill Blodgett, D-Waldoboro, and Henry Simmons, R-Nobleboro, are the candidates for county commissioner in District 2, which consists of Bremen, Bristol, Monhegan, Nobleboro, South Bristol, and Waldoboro.

The Waldoboro municipal building is at 1600 Atlantic Highway.

Damariscotta forum

The forum in Damariscotta on Oct. 13 will feature the candidates for Senate District 13 and House Districts 45 and 46.

Cameron D. Reny, D-Bristol, and Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, are the candidates for Senate District 13, which consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Clinton E. Collamore Sr., D-Waldoboro, and Lynn J. Madison, R-Waldoboro, are the candidates for House District 45, which consists of Bremen, Louds Island, Waldoboro, Friendship, and Washington.

Rep. Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle, and Merle J. Parise II, R-Newcastle, are the candidates for House District 46, which consists of Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro.

Great Salt Bay Community School is at 559 Main St. in Damariscotta.

