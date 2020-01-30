LCNme365 Products Available

Limited quantities of notecards, postcards, and prints of the 2019 #LCNme365 winning photograph are now available at The Lincoln County News office in Newcastle.

Readers overwhelmingly selected William “Billy” Smith’s photograph of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park the weekend of Hurricane Dorian as the winner of the 2019 #LCNme365 photo contest. Smith, along with the other 11 finalists, won a monthly #LCNme365 contest to become eligible for the annual vote.

As the winner of the annual contest, Smith received a prize package of products featuring his photo, including decks of playing cards, postcards, notecards, a framed print, and a 2020 calendar featuring all the monthly winners of the photo contest. All items were printed at Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle, which publishes The Lincoln County News.

For more information or to order a product, call 563-3171 or visit The Lincoln County News at 116 Mills Road, Newcastle. Availability is limited, so anyone interested is encouraged to call now.

