Lincoln County Television will livestream the 2022 Pumpkinboat Regatta on Sunday, Oct. 9, once again sharing this wildly popular event with audiences close to home and around the world.

The Pumpkinboat Regatta is the capstone event for the annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta.

The public is invited to watch the 12 p.m. livestream from the comfortable seats in the 245-seat Lincoln Theater on Main Street, Damariscotta. Admission is free and seating is general admission.

The regatta will also be livestreamed at lctv.org and LCTV’s YouTube page. After the event, it will be available for On Demand anytime viewing at lctv.org. This livestream coverage is being produced by LCTV as a free service to the community.

LCTV will also film key events from this year’s Pumpkinfest for an upcoming special show.

For more information, contact Claire Sommer, LCTV marketing director, by email at claire@lctv.org.

As Lincoln County’s nonprofit, public access, Community Media station, LCTV is committed to bringing people together.

Lincoln County Television broadcasts on Spectrum/Tidewater 7, lctv.org and streaming devices. The station presents government meetings, educational programs, community events, and original weekly, monthly and special shows for Lincoln County residents of all ages.

Follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at lctv.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

