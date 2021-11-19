Advanced Search
Legion Auxiliary Hosts Events to Support Veterans

at

The American Legion Auxiliary in Waldoboro will be having a veterans wreath sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the corner of Depot Street and Route 1 in Waldoboro.

Ed Harmon, from Boothbay V.E.T.S., will have his veteran temporary shelters, as well. The Legion Auxiliary will present him with a $1,000 check to support Boothbay V.E.T.S. program to create temporary housing for veterans.

On Nov. 22, ALA will present 10 Thanksgiving baskets to veteran families at 2 p.m. at the lower part of the Legion building in Waldoboro. The ALA is also giving a $100 check for the months of November through March to Waldoboro Food Bank.

The auxiliary is also selling cemetery baskets and baked goods in support of veterans; all proceeds go to help them. The auxiliary will be there every weekend until they sell out.

