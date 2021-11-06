Lend a Hand at Veggies to Table

After a busy season growing and donating 15,000-plus pounds of organic produce and thousands of flowers, Veggies to Table could use a helping hand with harvesting carrots, parsnips, turnips, kale, and watermelon radish, planting garlic, dividing dahlias, and putting the farm to bed.

If the outdoors is not your thing, there are many opportunities in the office. You can work virtually or in person on a variety of things from event planning, fundraising, and marketing to developing programs, writing press releases and grants, and community outreach.

Additionally, the farm needs leaves and woodchips to mulch the gardens.

If you don’t have time, Veggies to Table can use donations of any amount. All funds will be put towards growing and donating more fresh nutritious produce to feed those living in the crisis of hunger and spread #flowerjoy along the way.

Veggies to Table is a non-profit farm in Newcastle. Everything grown is donated to our neighbors experiencing hunger and needing joy. For more information, call 207-253-9803, email erica@veggiestotable.org, or go to veggiestotable.org.

