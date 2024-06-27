Leone’s Legacy Honored

The Schmid Preserve Advisory Board honored past board chair Bob Leone during a recent potluck dinner with two trail signs made by Joe McSwain, to recognize Leone’s trail design and construction on the Schmid Preserve during the past two decades.

The 766-acre Schmid Preserve now has approximately eight miles of trails including a large portion of the River~Link Trail, which Leone laid out and constructed. Since his tenure, several more trails have been added for mountain biking

The advisory board has hired John Copeland, of Kennebec Trails, to review the current trail network and make suggestions for trail improvements and rerouting that might be required due to changes in use and the results of a changing climate since the first design was established by Bob Leone.

An excellent crew of volunteers maintains the trail network and has work days several times a year while doing additional trail work off and on throughout the year.

Mike Smith, former Edgecomb Select Board chair and past advisory board member, presented the trail signs to Leone at a potluck cookout for the board.

