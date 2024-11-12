Letters to Santa 2024

Santa will receive a special edition of The Lincoln County News this year, packed full of your letters! Letters must include the child’s name, age, and town of residence. All letters must be submitted by Sunday, Dec. 1 to be included in the supplement.

After printing the template below, children should use a pencil or black pen that leaves a wide line to tell Santa what they would like for Christmas. Please keep all writing within the box boundary. Additional copies of the stationery can be picked up at the locations listed below. Letters will be scanned and included in the Letters to Santa supplement, which will be published in the Dec. 5 edition.

Completed letters can be mailed to Lincoln County News, P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543

Or dropped off at the following locations in specially marked mailboxes:

CLC YMCA – 525 Main St., Damariscotta

King Ro Market – 1414 State Rte. 32, Round Pond

Moody’s Diner – 1885 Atlantic Hwy (Rte. 1), Waldoboro

Wiscasset Community Center – 242 Gardiner Rd., Wiscasset

Lincoln County Publishing Company – 116 Mills Rd., Newcastle

