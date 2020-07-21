Library Offers Curbside Pickup

The Rutherford Library in South Bristol is offering curbside pickup starting Wednesday, July 22. Requests may be made by calling 644-1882 or by emailing sblibrary2000@gmail.com. Requested items will be available the following Wednesday between 2 and 4 p.m. on a table outside on the porch. All borrowed items may be returned to the book drop. For the health and safety of the community, all returns will be quarantined before being returned to the shelves.

The annual book sale is canceled for 2020 and no book donations will be accepted for the foreseeable future.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

