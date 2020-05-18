Library to Offer Curbside Services

The Waldoboro Public Library will be offering curbside pickup services beginning Wednesday, May 13, during the following hours: Monday, 12-6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Patrons can go to the library’s website, waldoborolibrary.org, to view the library catalog. Requests can be made by emailing to info@waldoboro.lib.me.us or calling the library at 832-4484. Pickup will be at a window at the back of the building. Returns can go in the book return box on the sidewalk. This initial plan may be adjusted to improve this system as it plays out. Instructions and updates will be posted on the library’s website. The library staff thanks patrons in advance for their patience and understanding, and looks forward to seeing them again.

