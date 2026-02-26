Lincoln Academy Celebrates Winter Carnival

During the week before February vacation, Lincoln Academy students celebrated their traditional winter carnival, a weeklong series of events where classes compete with each other to be crowned winter carnival champions.

This year’s games, which were coordinated by the LA 2025-2026 student council, included Phil Page’s traditional obstacle course, dodgeball, volleyball, Brian O’Mahoney’s quiz bowl, and a weeklong scavenger hunt. A competitive coin slam raised funds for the Student Sunshine Fund, and daily dress-up themes add a festive atmosphere to campus, as well as adding points to class totals.

The week is traditionally capped off with a tug of war, which pits whole classes against each other in a contest of strength and numbers. Thanks to deep snow and clear skies, the tug of war was held outside this year.

Despite efforts by an upstart sophomore class, who won the obstacle course on day one, and a late surge by the junior class, who won a hard-fought volleyball tournament (including defeating the faculty team), the senior class prevailed, claiming the winter carnival crown.

“The competition was really awesome this year, as it always is,” said student body President Hamilton Pierpan. “But I think the focus on participation, including the tug of war and scavenger hunt, really brought the school together for the week.”

“Winter carnival always gives a big positive boost to school spirit in the middle of winter when we need it most,” said Kelley Duffy, Lincoln Academy’s director of curriculum and instruction. “This year’s events were full of high spirits and good natured competition, and I love the buzz on campus. The snow and the scavenger hunt both increased the excitement this year. What I love the most is that even when the rivalry is the strongest, our students are so supportive of everyone that participates, and the fun outweighs the competition.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

