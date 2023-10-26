Lincoln Academy Grad Completes U.S. Army Basic Training

Zachary Hanna, of Damariscotta, recently completed U. S. Army basic combat training at Fort Moore, Ga.

Hanna, a 2023 Lincoln Academy graduate, signed up with the Army shortly before graduation, fulfilling a dream he had since middle school to serve his country.

He received his Army patch from his mother, Linda Bishop, of Damariscotta, in a Turning Green Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 20, on the base in Georgia.

Hanna is the son of Linda Bishop and Theodore Hanna and brother to Tyler McFarland, Parker McFarland, Jaxson Brooks, Brooke McFarland, Maddison Hanna, Emily Pendleton, Clara Hanna, and Willow Bishop. His grandparents, Carolyn and Mark Carrothers, reside in South Bristol and Bernice and John Hanna live in Florida.

Hanna is continuing his training as a Calvary Scout in the U.S. Army Infantry at Fort Moore until January when he will attend new training at Fort Polk in Louisiana.

His family traveled to watch his ceremony on Friday.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Linda Bishop said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

