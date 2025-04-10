The Lincoln County News
Lincoln Academy Math Team Celebrates Another Successful Season

Lincoln Academys 2024-2025 math team. Front row, from left: MacKenzie Bernier, Holden Nherboss, Ori Taylor, Shayla Pheng, and Alec Buckley. Back row, from left: Lincoln Academy math teacher and math team coach Ashley Nolan, Amelia Starbird, Yudie Fujimoto, Alvah Gandler, Sebastian Morey, Jayden Brown. (Photo courtesy Lincoln Academy)

The Lincoln Academy math team finished its season at the state meet on Friday, April 4.

Lincoln Academy was the seventh highest-scoring team out of 25 schools in Division B. Jayden Brown was the seventh highest scoring senior at the meet.

During the regular season the LA team placed third overall in the Central Maine Math League.

The following students were recognized for placing in the top seven: Freshman Holden Nehrboss, fourth place; sophomore Ori Taylor, fifth place; sophomore Sebastian Morey, third place; sophomore Yudie Fujimoto, second place; junior Alva Gandler, seventh place; junior Alec Buckley, fourth place; and Brown, second place.


