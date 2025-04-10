Lincoln Academy Math Team Celebrates Another Successful Season

The Lincoln Academy math team finished its season at the state meet on Friday, April 4.

Lincoln Academy was the seventh highest-scoring team out of 25 schools in Division B. Jayden Brown was the seventh highest scoring senior at the meet.

During the regular season the LA team placed third overall in the Central Maine Math League.

The following students were recognized for placing in the top seven: Freshman Holden Nehrboss, fourth place; sophomore Ori Taylor, fifth place; sophomore Sebastian Morey, third place; sophomore Yudie Fujimoto, second place; junior Alva Gandler, seventh place; junior Alec Buckley, fourth place; and Brown, second place.

