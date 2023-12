Lincoln Academy Musicians Qualify for Honors Festivals

Lincoln Academy musicians auditioned this fall for four honors festivals: the District III Honors Festival, the Maine All State Festival, the Maine All State Jazz Festival, and American Choral Directors Association Eastern Region Honor Choir.

Many of LA’s vocalists and instrumentalists undertook challenging juried auditions, and many were accepted to these festivals.

The District III Music Festival takes place in January 2024. District III includes schools from Brunswick, over to Augusta and on up the coast to Camden. Thirty-seven students auditioned, and of those, 24 were accepted.

District III qualifying instrumentalists are: Tristan Gammon (band and choir), Jayden Brown, Eli Melanson, Shawn McFarland, Maggie Sawyer, Maddy Kallin, and Audrey Hufnagel

District III qualifying vocalists are: David Winchenbach, Benno Hennig, Mitchell Straus, Trey Tibbetts, Nathaniel Hufnagel, Tristan Gammon (band and choir), Anderson Pierpan, Olive Siegel, Frances DeGeer, Katelyn Prior, Kayla Cruz, Sophia Scott, Imij Armstead, Cadence Balbo Towle, Violet Holbrook, Mariana Janik, and Josephine Shea.

Qualifying for the All-State festival, which takes place in May 2024, are instrumentalists Jayden Brown (clarinet), Maggie Sawyer (tenor saxophone), Tristan Gammon (trumpet), Noa Burchesky (violin), Alec Buckley, (violin), and vocalists Imij Armstead, Violet Holbrook, Sophia Scott, Mariana Janik, Kayla Cruz, Trey Tibbetts, Anderson Pierpan, and Felix Cunningham.

Vocalist Neptiune Martin qualified for the All-State jazz choir.

Vocalists Violet Holbrook, Sophia Scott, and Kayla Cruz qualified for American Choral Directors Association Eastern Region Honor Choir.

