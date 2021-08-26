Lincoln Academy to Host Parent Open House Sept. 8

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Lincoln Academy will host its annual open house for families of LA students. This year, the event will take place earlier in the school year and start with class meetings for parents in each grade level. All LA parents are encouraged to attend and masks are required inside all campus buildings.

Parents are invited to meet as grade level groups at 6 p.m. At these meetings, administrators and faculty will talk to parents about what to expect in each year of high school. For example, when juniors take the PSAT and how seniors order caps and gowns. Please check the LA website for location details for these class-level meetings.

After the grade-level meetings, families will receive a mini “bell schedule” to follow from class to class. Each period will meet for 10 minutes, allowing parents and guardians to meet each of their students’ teachers and learn a little about each class, as well as walk from class to class just like their students do during a typical day.

During students’ free periods, families are invited to stop by the main office to speak with Head of School Jeff Burroughs and other members of the administration.

For parents who would like help navigating LA academic technology, including how to follow student academic progress in Canvas, the school’s learning management system, and how it differs from PowerSchool, technology help sessions will be offered beginning at 4 p.m. on the afternoon of the open house in LA’s Applied Technology and Engineering Center, or ATEC building. A new tech help session will begin every half-hour at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, prior to the parent open house.

No RSVP is necessary. Questions about LA’s open house and technology support should be directed to Kelley Duffy, director of curriculum and instruction, at duffy@lincolnacademy.org or 563-3596, ext. 2106.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

