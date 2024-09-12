Lincoln Academy Women of the Class of ‘76 Hold Reunion

On Friday, Sept. 6, women from the Lincoln Academy class of 1976 gathered for a long-awaited reunion.

Twenty-three classmates, including AFS student Zvonka Pangerc Panernik from Slovenia, came together to reminisce about their time at the historic Maine school. The group originally planned to meet at Schooner Landing in Damariscotta but switched locations to Pemaquid Seafood in New Harbor after a fire razed Schooner Landing Sept. 1.

The reunion was organized by Paula Quintal and Betsy Cable Graves, who initially planned a small gathering with a few friends. However, as they reached out to classmates on Facebook, the event grew and they eventually connected with more than 50 classmates.

One of the highlights of the event was a heartwarming conversation with Panernik, who joined the reunion via FaceTime from Slovenia. Panernik was elected class marshal during her senior year and fondly remembers her time in Maine. She hopes to be able to attend the next event in person. Her participation served as a testament to the lasting friendships forged during their time at Lincoln Academy.

Gail Spinney O’Connor was applauded for having traveled the greatest distance from Vermont, and Amy Lincoln Sykes was the alumni with the longest ties to LA, including her granddaughter currently attending in the Class of 2026, and dating back five generations.

Attendees fondly recalled their experiences under the leadership of Head of School Arthur Dexter and beloved teachers. Several women remembered ringing the bell in celebration of softball and track championships. Smiles were shared as they told tales of epic pranks pulled off by the so-called Midnight Marauders, such as the mysterious appearance of an outhouse on the roof of the main building and the mysterious, temporary relocation of a cannon from the Baptist church in downtown Damariscotta to the school lawn.

The LA women of 1976 reunion was a celebration of friendship, camaraderie, and shared experiences and the group hopes to gather again in the future. For help planning a reunion event, please reach out to the LA’s community engagement and development office for contact lists, event ideas, and help spreading the word.

