An attempt is being made to restart the Lincoln Chess Club, a once-active club. If successfully reformed, the club will meet at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 11 Glidden St. in Newcastle.

There are no selected dates or times currently. Organizers are just trying to find interested members and will pick dates from there.

Potential club members are invited to contact Ralph Ferguson by texting or calling 563-1885.

