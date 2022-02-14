Lincoln County College Connection Classes Set to Begin

For those who are 19 or older and planning to go to college but don’t know where to start, the Lincoln County College Connection (TLC3) could be the solution. TLC3 provides one-on-one counseling, mentoring and academic support to help one successfully move on to college and earn a degree and/or decide on a career that is the perfect fit.

TLC3 supports students from start to finish with free academic courses that prepare them for college placement tests (Accuplacers), set them up for success in the college classroom, free career counseling and decision making with a personal college coach, free college visits and tours, and, finally, follow up and support to ensure continued success once enrolled in college.

TLC3 offers flexible, part-time schedules and locations. Both morning and evening courses and learning center times are offered in Damariscotta, Waldoboro, Wiscasset, and Boothbay Harbor with ongoing personalized advising and support. The college coach will help fill out financial aid forms and assist with every step of the college admission process.

Visit Central Lincoln County Adult Education’s website at clc.maineadulted.org and/or call 563-2811 for more information and to register, or stop by the office in Pine Grove Plaza in Damariscotta.

Currently registering students for the spring 2022 semester. Classes begin the week of Feb. 28.

