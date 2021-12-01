Lincoln County Holiday Resources

Below is a list of some of the local resources available this holiday season. Be sure to watch The Lincoln County News for additional resource announcements.

Caring for Kids holiday program for Bristol and South Bristol families – Toys, clothes, and books available. Call 677-3300 for more information.

Holiday wishes for children of Dresden residents – Call Sherry Moody at Bridge Charitable Trust 242-1607 for more information.

Nobleboro Fire Department’s toy drive for residents of Nobleboro – Applications available at the town office or Nobleboro Central School. More information will be posted on the Nobleboro Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Toys for Tots – Accepting gifts or monetary donations to be distributed to Lincoln County residents in need this holiday season. For more information and a list of drop-off sites or donation jars, visit facebook.com/lincolncountytoysfortots.

Waldoboro toy and clothing drive, holiday food baskets – Forms to sign up for toys, warm coats or boots for children, or Christmas food baskets are available at waldoboromaine.org.

