Lincoln County Television Schedule

Lincoln County Television is proud to deliver home winter high school basketball games for Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley High School by live broadcast and streaming on lctv.org.

“We know how popular our live streams were last year, so this year we’re tripling the number of live stream games for friends and family. And for the first time, we will broadcast live 23 nights of boys and girls varsity basketball on Channel 7,” said LCTV Board President Larry Sidelinger. “This week we have our first two live broadcasts on Channel 7. On Friday, it’s the Medomak Valley boys varsity versus Oceanside at 7 p.m. And next Tuesday, Dec. 14, it’s the Lincoln Academy boys varsity against Oceanside at 6:30 p.m.”

The schedule of live games at lctv.org for Dec. 8-15 follows:

Friday, Dec. 10

Lincoln Academy JV girls vs. Leavitt, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Academy varsity girls vs. Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

Medomak Valley freshman boys vs. Oceanside, 4 p.m.

Medomak Valley JV boys vs. Oceanside, 5:30 p.m.

Medomak Valley varsity boys vs. Oceanside, 7 p.m. (Also on Channel 7)

Saturday, Dec. 11

Medomak Middle School junior high boys (seventh grade) vs. Vinalhaven, 10:30 a.m.

Medomak Middle School junior high girls (seventh grade) vs. Vinalhaven, noon.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Lincoln Academy JV boys vs. Oceanside, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Academy varsity boys vs. Oceanside, 6:30 p.m. (Also on Channel 7)

Medomak Valley freshman boys vs. Leavitt, 3:30 p.m.

Medomak Valley JV boys vs. Leavitt, 5:30 p.m.

Medomak Valley varsity boys vs. Leavitt, 7 p.m.

A full schedule for catching this season’s high school basketball games will be available on lctv.org soon.

Lincoln County Television broadcasts on Spectrum/Tidewater 7 and LCTV.org as Lincoln County’s nonprofit public access and community television station. The station presents government meetings, educational programs, community events, and original weekly, monthly and special shows for Lincoln County residents of all ages.

For more information, go to lctv.org or follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram.

