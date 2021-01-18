Lincoln Home Renovates Apartment for Short-Term Stays

The Lincoln Home recognizes the growing desire for seniors to have a short-term stay option for a variety of needs. Executive Director Lorrie Winslow has been instrumental in upgrading a beautifully appointed apartment with an incredible view of the Damariscotta River. The apartment has new paint and flooring, as well as a new bathroom and kitchenette. These features, along with upscale furniture and local art, create a cozy haven to witness the ever-changing moods of the river and sky.

Seasonal winter stays provide seniors with social connection and activities, free from home responsibilities, isolation, driving, and risk of falls. Summer stays are popular with seniors whose families may be vacationing here, or for an all-inclusive Maine getaway. Post-surgery recovery stays at Lincoln Home provide optimal opportunities for recuperation and can be less expensive than in-home care, skilled nursing, or rehabilitation centers.

Short-term visitors enjoy all the amenities and activities full-time residents engage in. Locally sourced, creative cuisine is enjoyed in a riverside dining room. Personalized care plans and medication management are coordinated with an on-staff registered nurse and a team of caregivers. Transportation to medical appointments, housekeeping, and laundry services ensure a complete stay of respite and relaxation.

For more information, or to reserve a time slot, contact Brigit Cavanagh at 563-3350 or brigit@lincoln-home.org. To learn more about activities and amenities, visit lincoln-home.org or follow The Lincoln Home on Facebook. The Lincoln Home is located at 22 River Road, Newcastle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

