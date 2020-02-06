Lincoln Medical Partners Offers Walk-In Flu Clinic

Lincoln Medical Partners is offering walk-in flu shots on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at its office located on the first floor of the Watson Health Center on the LincolnHealth — Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

The flu is widespread in Maine, and here in Lincoln County alone, nearly 70 cases of influenza have been confirmed. It is not too late to get a flu shot.

No appointment is necessary and all insurances except Tri-Care are accepted. For more information, call Lincoln Medical Partners at 563-4250.

