Lincoln Resident Realizes Dream to Author Children’s Book January 4, 2024 at 11:41 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansNCS Hosts Maine AuthorDrop-Off Sites, Dates for Operation Christmas ChildChildren’s Virtues ClassEdgecomb Eddy School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!