Many people find they are likely to exercise less during the long, cold winter in Midcoast Maine.

As a way to encourage people to be active and perhaps discover some new places to explore, LincolnHealth, 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go! Lincoln County, and Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust are collaborating to offer the 20th annual Winter Physical Activity Challenge, “Mushing Across Maine.”

The Winter Physical Activity Challenge is a seven-week event open to local businesses, organizations, schools, and individuals. Participants are challenged to be physically active for at least 30 minutes, four times a week, or an equivalent amount of time in order to reach the symbolic goal of traveling across the state of Maine.

Once registered, participants will receive a challenge map highlighting winter events and travel destinations across the state, accompanied by fun facts.

Participants choose how and when they want to be active throughout the week, and record their progress on the tracking map. Any time spent doing a physical activity, whether indoors or outdoors, counts toward the goal. To make it easier for people to participate, both the Central Lincoln County YMCA and the Boothbay Region YMCA are making their indoor tracks available to participants at certain times of day during the challenge.

The challenge will run from Monday, Jan. 16 to Sunday, March 5. People may participate as individuals or can work together with teams.

This program is free of charge and all are welcome to participate. Registration is required and can be done online at bit.ly/mushing-2023. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 20.

For more information, email lchwowcouncil@mainehealth.org or call LincolnHealth Education at 563-4540.

With campuses in the coastal communities of Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta, LincolnHealth is a full-service healthcare system with more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. Learn more at mainehealth.org.

Coastal Rivers is a nationally accredited, nonprofit, member-supported land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, visit coastalrivers.org.

