LincolnHealth Free CNA Class Now Accepting Applications

LincolnHealth is accepting applications for the summer Certified Nursing Assistant class until Friday, Sept. 29. The seven-week training begins Tuesday, Oct. 24 and runs until Friday, Dec. 15, with no classes during Thanksgiving week.

The class is offered at no cost and accepted students can apply to earn while they learn through LincolnHealth’s apprenticeship program.

Once trained, CNAs work directly with patients and residents to provide assistance with activities of daily living and basic needs. Many of the program’s graduates are currently working at LincolnHealth, providing care at the hospital or in assisted living, long-term care, skilled rehabilitation, and memory care facilities. Some graduates have continued their education to become registered nurses, medical assistants, radiologic technologists, or pursued other health care specialties.

“In just seven weeks, you can begin a career that is rewarding, in demand, and has plenty of options,” said LincolnHealth CNA instructor Jennifer McIntire, a registered nurse who began her career as a CNA. “CNAs make a heartfelt difference every day for residents and patients.”

Once accepted, students can apply for the apprenticeship program, which allows them to be paid while they learn if they make a one-year commitment to provide care at one of LincolnHealth’s nursing care or skilled rehabilitation facilities after graduation. Apprentice CNAs are considered LincolnHealth employees and are eligible for benefits, including health insurance. The program is available to select students based on available funding.

With campuses in the coastal communities of Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta, LincolnHealth is a full-service healthcare system and is part of MaineHealth, the largest integrated health system in Maine.

Although acceptance into the CNA program does not guarantee employment after graduation, every effort is made to place graduates in jobs.

The program runs Tuesday through Thursday for seven weeks. Classroom sessions are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and clinical training days run from 6:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Class size is limited, so it is a good idea to apply as soon as possible.

To request an application, call the LincolnHealth education department at 563-4540 or email cna@mainehealth.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

