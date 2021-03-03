LincolnHealth Offering Free CNA Class

LincolnHealth is accepting applications for the spring Certified Nursing Assistant class until March 26. The 10-week training begins April 20 and runs until June 24. The class is offered at no cost to the student, and accepted students can apply to earn while they learn through LincolnHealth’s apprenticeship program.

Once trained, CNAs work directly with patients and residents to provide assistance with activities of daily living and basic needs. Many of the program’s graduates are currently working at LincolnHealth, providing care at the hospital or in assisted living, long-term care, skilled rehabilitation, and memory care facilities. Some graduates have continued their education to become registered nurses, medical assistants, radiologic technologists, or pursued other health care specialties.

“In just 10 weeks, you can begin a career that is rewarding, in demand and has plenty of options if you choose to advance,” said LincolnHealth CNA instructor Jennifer McIntire, RN, who began her career as a CNA. “CNAs make a heartfelt difference every day for residents and patients.”

Accepted students can apply for the apprenticeship program, which allows students to be paid while they learn if they make a one-year commitment to provide care at one of LincolnHealth’s nursing care or skilled rehabilitation facilities after graduation. Apprentice CNAs are considered LincolnHealth employees and are eligible for benefits, including health insurance. The program is available to select students based on available funding.

Although acceptance into the apprenticeship program does not guarantee employment after graduation, every effort is made to place graduates in jobs.

The CNA program runs Tuesday through Thursday for 10 weeks. Classroom sessions are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and clinical training days run from 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidance due to COVID-19 will be followed to ensure a safe learning environment.

Class size is limited, so completed applications should be returned as soon as possible.

To request an application, call the LincolnHealth education department at 563-4540 or email cna@lchcare.org.

