Lincolnhealth Offers Free CNA Class, Applications Due July 13

LincolnHealth is accepting applications for the summer-fall Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class until July 13. The ten-week training begins Aug. 11 and runs until Oct. 15. The class is offered at no cost to the student, and accepted students can apply to “to earn while they learn” through LincolnHealth’s apprenticeship program.

Once trained, CNAs work directly with patients and residents to provide assistance with activities of daily living and basic needs. Many of the program’s graduates are currently working at LincolnHealth, providing care at the hospital or in assisted living, long-term care, skilled rehabilitation, and memory care facilities. Some graduates have continued their education to become registered nurses, medical assistants, radiologic technologists, or have pursued other health care specialties.

Students who commit to work at a long-term care facility affiliated with LincolnHealth for 18 months following graduation are eligible for the “earn while they learn” program. The program is available to select students based on available funding. Although acceptance into the apprenticeship program does not guarantee employment after graduation, every effort is made to place graduates in jobs.

The CNA program runs Tuesday through Thursday for ten weeks. Classroom sessions are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and clinical training days run from 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Maine CDC safety guidance due to COVID-19 will be followed to ensure a safe learning environment.

Class size is limited. To request an application, interested candidates should contact the LincolnHealth Education Department at 563-4540 or cna@lchcare.org.

