LincolnHealth to Reassign Urgent Care Staff During COVID-19 Surge

The continued surge of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln County has prompted LincolnHealth to take proactive measures to ensure the needs of its patients can be met.

At the close of business Friday, Dec. 4, St. Andrews Urgent Care Center team members will begin caring for patients on the Miles Campus in Damariscotta and services at the center will be temporarily suspended. LincolnHealth took a similar action in late March with great success.

“The surge of cases in Lincoln County in the last three weeks has had a significant impact on health care resources,” said Dr. Timothy Fox, LincolnHealth’s chief medical officer. “We anticipate that cases in Lincoln County will continue to rise and the need for additional support in the hospital’s emergency department is an essential component to assuring that patients’ needs can be met.”

The family care center, LincolnHealth’s primary care team in Boothbay Harbor, will be open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Physical and occupational therapy services will remain at the St. Andrews campus, and lab work will be available at the family care center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who need care in the Boothbay region may call 633-7820 to make an appointment.

“We understand this change may create a short-term challenge for our patients in the Boothbay region,” said LincolnHealth President James Donovan. “We look forward to a time when COVID-19 lessens its grip on our communities and we can return the urgent care center to regular operations.”

