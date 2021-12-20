LincolnHealth’s COVID-19 Testing Center Moves Dec. 20

LincolnHealth’s Respiratory Care Clinic, the current site for by-appointment-only COVID-19 testing, is moving off the Miles Campus. Previously located at the Webster Van Winkle Building, testing will take place outside the Arrowsmith Building at 40 Belvedere Road in Damariscotta beginning Monday, Dec. 20.

Two factors led to the decision to move the testing site. As volume has picked up, traffic has been backed up on the hill to the current location. With winter weather approaching, there are additional safety concerns caused by the backup. In addition, LincolnHealth will soon begin construction on its new physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech, and wellness center at the Van Winkle Center, bringing several construction vehicles to the site.

“We needed to make this move and there were very limited options,” said Brooks Betts, senior director of operations. “Since the testing takes place in a person’s vehicle, we needed a drive-up location with space for the testing team, and the Arrowsmith Building offered the best solution.”

LincolnHealth is working with town and law enforcement officials to slow traffic around the intersection of Route 1 and Belvedere Road and asks those who are driving to the clinic to proceed with caution at the intersection.

“I know the town is looking at long-term options to increase safety at the intersection,” Betts said. “Please drive cautiously in that area and if you have to cross Route 1, please do so carefully.”

Testing remains by appointment only, typically through physician referral.

