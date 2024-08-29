Lions Club Presents Arthur Doe Scholarships

The Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club is pleased to announce two Arthur Doe Scholarships, each in the amount of $1,500, have been awarded to Cameron Bains, of Waldoboro, and Ava White, of Jefferson.

To be eligible, one must have already completed at least one semester at a post-high school institution majoring in a health field. White is a sophomore at the University of New England in Biddeford, where she is majoring in medical biology with a chemistry minor in the pre-physician assistant track. Bains is a junior at the University of Maine at Orono majoring in biochemistry on the pre-med track.

Bains is a 2022 graduate of Medomak Valley High School. Throughout her four years, she engaged in community and peer service organizations and participated in soccer and track. She was recognized for her academic achievements and leadership skills.

Bains had a personal experience with health care as a youngster when she knocked out her two front teeth in a fall. This required oral surgery and wonderful dose of emotional support from her pediatrician. From this, Bains realized she too wanted to work with children.

At Orono, she has made the time to volunteer on the pediatric unit at Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I have always loved caring for others as I grew up the oldest of six children, so I knew I wanted to be in a career that helps those in need,” she said.

With her degree in hand, Bains plans to attend medical school, becoming a pediatrician herself and ideally having her own practice here in Maine.

White graduated from Lincoln Academy in 2023 with a remarkably similar four-year experience to Bains with involvement in athletics and community and peer service as well as recognition of academic achievement, including the National Honor Society.

“When I was 9 years old my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. I remember the anger and sense of helplessness,” White said. “As I grew older, I did the best I could to help her through her journey. My desire to support my mother blossomed into a hope of caring for patients of my own, earning the privilege of providing their care.”

Receiving her degree in 2027, White plans to continue in the physician’s assistant curriculum at UNE with a focus on women’s health.

Both women presented the scholarship committee with such outstanding applications with remarkable resumes that the club, upon the recommendation of the committee, voted to award the Arthur Doe Scholarship to both individuals.

Lions Clubs around the world have contributed millions and spurred research to eradicate river blindness, remove cataracts, and more effectively treat or ideally prevent diabetes. White and Bains have goals similar to the Lions, who say, “Where there is a need, there’s a Lion.”

The scholarship is named for Arthur Doe, an outstanding Lion and leader in the field of education.

The Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions have worked to serve those in need in central Lincoln County since 1954. Dinner meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursdays at the Alna–Anchor Masonic Hall in Damariscotta from September to June. Service projects are sought and completed year-round.

For more information, call Mark Potter at 563-1054.

