Lisa Gilbride Honored by USTA New England

Lisa Gilbride, former racquet and paddle sports director for the Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta, was inducted into the U.S. Tennis Association of New England’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023 during a ceremony at the International Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. on June 11.

Other inductees included Felicia Hutnick, Karen O’Sullivan, and Harlan Stone.

“We are so proud to recognize these four individuals for their years of service to New England tennis and beyond,” said Brian Lomax, USTA New England Hall of Fame Committee chair. “This group of players and coaches has accomplished everything from growing tennis at a grassroots level to competing on the game’s biggest stages, and we are honored to bestow upon them the most prestigious recognition in New England tennis.”

According to the USTA of New England announcement: Gilbride is a USPTA Elite Professional who worked as the director of racquet sports at the CLC Y for 27 years before retiring in 2022. She molded the lives and tennis careers of hundreds of young players, including more than 500 who were part of the organization’s free school tennis program. She has earned numerous awards for her work in the local community, including the CLC Y winning USTA New England’s 2018 Community Tennis Association of the Year under her leadership.

As a competitive coach, Gilbride led the Brunswick High School girls’ team to two state titles while racking up two coach of the year honors. She also coached the Springfield College women to a New England Division II Championship while earning conference coach of the year.

As a player, she was instrumental in creating the women’s tennis team at Providence College, where she competed and excelled, becoming the school’s first female athlete of the year.

“I never imagined being in the Hall of Fame,” Gilbride said. “I’ve just been a regular teaching pro, hoping to do a good job, keep the program going, and make people feel good about themselves through tennis. I know there are so many wonderful people doing the same thing I have been doing. I am overwhelmed, uncomfortable, and truly humbled.”

