Local Students Recognized in Statewide Writing Contest February 15, 2024 at 12:16 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWinners of MVHS Writing Challenge Contest AnnouncedChewonki Middle School Students Honored in Regional Writing ContestsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCall for Submissions of Essays and Artwork on InclusionLA to Host Open House for Eighth-Graders, Families Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!