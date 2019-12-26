Local YMCAs Announce Joint Winter I Program Guide

On Dec. 16, the Central Lincoln County YMCA and the Boothbay Region YMCA opened registration for its first-ever joint program guide for the Winter I session. The session runs Jan. 6 to Feb. 29.

Within the winter guide, many youth sports programs are offered, including youth basketball, Itty Bitty Basketball, basketball tournaments, Camden Snow Bowl ski and snowboard trips, and youth tennis.

Y-Arts programs are also featured, including the winter musical Beauty and the Beast Jr., youth choir, private voice lessons, dance classes, and Arts for All, a program for youth and adults with intellectual or physical disabilities. FARMS at the Y at CLC YMCA is offering Kids in the Kitchen to youth in grades three through five, as well as adult cooking classes and farm-to-table community lunches.

Free with membership, the Teen Leaders Club for middle school and high school students at the CLC YMCA introduces youth and teens to service learning, volunteerism, social interaction, and appreciation for diversity through the focus areas of the YMCA. Other teen programs include Teen Cooking Club with FARMS at the Y and teen dance socials.

Evidence-based health intervention programs are featured, including Livestrong at the YMCA, blood pressure self-monitoring, “Healthy Weight and Your Child,” and “Tai Chi for Arthritis” I and II.

In addition, there are a variety of group exercise, personal training and small group training options to help the community improve their health in the new year.

Spectrum Generations’ offerings at the CLC YMCA include Wednesday Lunch & Learn; a monthly Friday lunch, “Medicare 101: Medicare Made Easy,” and tax assistance. For more information, call 563-1363.

Adult offerings include adult tennis, pickleball, pickup basketball, and karate. Availability varies per Y.

Social responsibility collaborations and events at the Boothbay Region YMCA include the Penguin Plunge, to help the aquatics department fund; free swimming lessons for the second grade classrooms in the community, and the American Red Cross blood drive on Jan. 16.

Social responsibility collaborations and events at the CLC YMCA include dog obedience, Lincoln County Recovery Collaborative, free family tennis on Saturdays; and Stay and Play at the Y on Saturdays.

American Red Cross courses for community level CPR and lifeguard certification are also available during this Winter I session.

For information relating to all of the programs, classes, events, or membership rates, download the 2020 Winter I program guide at clcymca.org or boothbayregionymca.org, or pick up a copy at either YMCA location.

