Long Cove Farmer’s Market Offers ‘Not Something You’ll Usually Get’

The Long Cove Farmer’s Market, located at 2361 Friendship Road in Waldoboro, is open from 3-6 p.m. on Mondays through Sept. 5. The market’s president is Allison Lakin, of Lakin’s Gorges Cheese and East Forty Farm in Waldoboro.

In 2020, the year after the Waldoboro Farmers’ Market was discontinued, as farmers and growers in the state of Maine were reeling from a profound loss of consumers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakin decided to open the Long Cove Farmer’s Market on her dairy farm in Waldoboro.

“We wanted people to have a way to get their produce and foods directly into the hands of the consumers,” Lakin said.

Vendors include Matt and Maisie Sturtevant, owners of Switchback Farm in Nobleboro, who started out as foodies looking to share their passion with the world. Now, the couple sells meat from their Mangalitsa pigs as well as local honey.

Diane Walsh, of Winter’s Rush Flower Farm, sells beautiful flower arrangements, and is also willing to share her passion for her product with her customers.



“Bringing local vendors and people together all in one beautiful setting is the number one thing for me,” said Andrew Lipman, of Two Dudes Tacos, which sells gourmet Mexican food to-go.

“It feels good when you come and see the produce look so beautiful,” said Sterling Doiron, who, along with Kailey Smith, owns and operates Uprooted Farm in Waldoboro.

Although the market has shrunk in size since its start in 2020, “the market’s remained a little undiscovered,” Lakin said. However, the Long Cove Farmer’s Market has developed a local following of community regulars in the last few years.

“Our cows very frequently are grazing right next door while you’re shopping. So you can get some meat from Switchback. Some greens from Uprooted, some concha from Two Dudes, and get some of our cheese and pull up a chair and watch the cows,” Lakin said. “Not something you usually get to do at a farmers market.”

For more information about Long Cove Farmer’s Market, call 230-4318, email longcovefm@gmail.com, or find the market on Facebook.

