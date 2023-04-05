Maine Art Gallery Offers a Robust Season of Classes April 5, 2023 at 3:40 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Art Gallery Announces Class ScheduleKilburn and Ineson at Pemaquid Art Gallery‘4 Artists 4 Stories’ at River ArtsFall Items on Exhibit at Saltwater Artists GalleryPeter Chaples Show in River Arts West Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!