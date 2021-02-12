‘Maine Challenge’ Explores COVID-19 Impact on Workforce

Laura Fortman, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor, will join “Maine Challenge” to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on unemployment, the job market, and Maine workers needs and rights.

Fortman is a longtime advocate for workers, women, and families. She has served as the executive director of the Maine Women’s Lobby, the Frances Perkins Center, and in the Wage and Hour Division at the U.S. Department of Labor. She was also the labor commissioner under Gov. John Baldacci.

“Maine Challenge” delves into core issues that affect the lives of Maine residents. Longtime activist Betsy Sweet hosts the show, which was created by Maine Challenge Productions and produced by Lincoln County Television.

The show will air on LCTV, Channel 7, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14. All shows are available online and can be viewed on the Indivisible Lincoln County Maine YouTube Channel.

“Maine Challenge” was launched by Lincoln County Indivisible, a group of local citizens with a transformative vision for the future of the country, including defending democracy, safeguarding access to the vote, enacting vital reforms to the health care system, tackling the crisis of climate change, and ensuring equity and justice for marginalized community members.

For more information on Lincoln County Indivisible, email Nigel Calder at nigel.calder@gmail.com or John Iltis at jiltis@iltischicago.com, or follow Indivisible Lincoln County Maine on Facebook.

